$4.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $4.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.19 and the lowest is $4.60. CACI International reported earnings of $5.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $18.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.19 to $20.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $308.86 on Friday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in CACI International by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

