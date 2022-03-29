$405.24 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will report sales of $405.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.60 million and the lowest is $399.97 million. CarGurus posted sales of $171.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

CARG traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.03. 812,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,059. CarGurus has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,201.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,962 shares of company stock worth $1,514,143 in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

