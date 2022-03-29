$413.03 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) to post $413.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $387.82 million to $435.65 million. Seagen posted sales of $331.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

SGEN traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.95. 17,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,981. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.46.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,437 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Seagen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

