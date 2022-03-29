$435.29 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will announce $435.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $448.73 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $294.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

NYSE TYL traded up $13.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $451.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,221. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.58.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 51.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

