500 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $83.10. 18,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

