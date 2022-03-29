$51.53 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) to report $51.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.44 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $27.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $268.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $276.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $350.91 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $367.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eventbrite by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Eventbrite by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EB traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 518,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,523. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.86.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

