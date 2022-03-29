520 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.69.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $335.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.63 and its 200-day moving average is $362.72. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $295.63 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

