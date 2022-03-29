57,465 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.0% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

