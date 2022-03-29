765 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

