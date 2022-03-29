894 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.