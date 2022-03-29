89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for 89bio in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 89bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

