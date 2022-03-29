$942.68 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will post $942.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $949.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $936.54 million. Tronox reported sales of $891.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tronox has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

