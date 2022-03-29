$97.70 Million in Sales Expected for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) to post sales of $97.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the highest is $98.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year sales of $498.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.90 million to $500.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $643.50 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $653.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $2,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $559,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

