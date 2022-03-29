$98.36 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) to announce $98.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the highest is $98.70 million. Fastly reported sales of $84.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $408.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $412.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $480.19 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $500.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 47.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth $234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fastly by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Fastly by 36,333.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,548,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,771. Fastly has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

