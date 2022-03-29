A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $512.87

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.87 ($6.72) and traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.97). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 532 ($6.97), with a volume of 99,718 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 505.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 512.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £595.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

