A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.07

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.07 and last traded at $83.05, with a volume of 7110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $366,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497 over the last 90 days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 66,167 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

