Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $128.89 million and $23.63 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for $2.05 or 0.00004314 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00036247 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00108431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 64,509,140 coins and its circulating supply is 62,744,976 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

