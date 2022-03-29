Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $138.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $120.24. 91,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,402. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.