Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives $18.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $2.97 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90.

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

