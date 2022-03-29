Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Up to $38.23

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.23, but opened at $39.79. Adient shares last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 877 shares trading hands.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,931,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adient by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Adient by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Adient by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

