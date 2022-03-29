Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.58. 7,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

