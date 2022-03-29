Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “
ADYEY has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,461.54) to €2,800.00 ($3,076.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,021.98) to €2,500.00 ($2,747.25) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.00.
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.
