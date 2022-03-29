AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,427 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

