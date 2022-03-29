AE Wealth Management LLC Has $522,000 Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

