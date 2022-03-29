AE Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 1,531,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after buying an additional 270,877 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,818,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 644.2% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 123,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,227,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,831,000 after buying an additional 45,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94.

