AE Wealth Management LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 324,647 shares of company stock worth $5,451,279. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

