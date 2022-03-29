AE Wealth Management LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $138.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.13. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

