AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ACM stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 130,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

