AerCap (AER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AER stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69. AerCap has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AerCap (Get Rating)
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
