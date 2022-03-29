Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will post $94.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Afya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.93 million and the highest is $94.76 million. Afya posted sales of $64.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Afya will report full-year sales of $318.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.02 million to $319.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $411.33 million, with estimates ranging from $411.16 million to $411.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Afya.

AFYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

AFYA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 173,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. Afya has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Softbank Group Corp boosted its holdings in Afya by 1,391.8% during the fourth quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after buying an additional 2,270,208 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Afya by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 709,230 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Afya by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Afya by 2,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 318,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Afya by 2,298.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 280,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

