AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.0 days.

AGFMF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

