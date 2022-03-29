Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.
Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.21.
About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.