Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

