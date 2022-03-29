AGNC Investment Corp. to Issue Mar 22 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced a mar 22 dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 12.6% over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 865.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.