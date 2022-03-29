Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.24 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $64.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

