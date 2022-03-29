Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Cut to €112.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

