Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Up 98.1% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the February 28th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

