Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,542,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after buying an additional 260,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.