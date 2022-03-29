Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Alico stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $270.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. Alico has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alico will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Alico by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alico by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

