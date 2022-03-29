Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

ALGN stock opened at $434.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $372.62 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

