Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Shares of ALGN opened at $434.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.71 and its 200-day moving average is $582.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

