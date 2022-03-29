Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $131.66

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.66, but opened at $121.41. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $122.00, with a volume of 13,655 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.75.
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,904,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415 over the last ninety days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
