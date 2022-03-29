Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $131.66

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.66, but opened at $121.41. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $122.00, with a volume of 13,655 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.75.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,904,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.