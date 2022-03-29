Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives $46.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alstom from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Alstom alerts:

ALSMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 1,320,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.