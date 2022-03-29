Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $392.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.80. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.