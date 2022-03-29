Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,273.09

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,273.09 and traded as high as $3,380.75. Amazon.com shares last traded at $3,379.81, with a volume of 2,914,153 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,194.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,037.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3,273.09.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,480. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

