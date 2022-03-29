AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $29.33

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.33, but opened at $28.49. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 1,680,046 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,701 shares of company stock worth $18,050,329. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

