Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.82

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.82 and last traded at $82.76, with a volume of 3793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.