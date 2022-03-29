Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.82

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.82 and last traded at $82.76, with a volume of 3793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.21%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.
