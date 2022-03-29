American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AEO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.