American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.70

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.70 and traded as high as $40.86. American Equity Investment Life shares last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 566,232 shares trading hands.

AEL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.14.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 271,562 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 617,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

