American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.11. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$4.84. The stock has a market cap of C$324.19 million and a PE ratio of -16.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

