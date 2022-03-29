American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.66. 41,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

